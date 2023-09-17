Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Russia, NKorea 'Deepening Alliance'

The partnership between Russia and North Korea, put on display last week with the meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, is the "deepening of an already existing alliance" that could have implications in Ukraine, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax.

"Where do you think North Korea got all this money for the technologies they've been developing? Those missiles that they build oddly look like Russian missiles," Holt, a Newsmax contributor, told "Sunday Agenda." "This is spiraling into a much more dangerous alliance for all of us."

Holt also cited an article from The EurAsian Times that reported 50,000 North Korean forces could be heading to Ukraine to enter the war.

"That opens up such a cauldron and a dangerous can of worms if we start seeing North Korean troops coming out of their nation and getting involved in other places, in addition to all the other things they threaten the world with," Holt said. "I've heard it in other places that the North Koreans are actively talking about out-of-country troops going to support the war effort in Europe."

Former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., also on Sunday's show discussed the Biden administration's deal with Iran to release $6 billion in frozen assets and five Iranian prisoners in exchange for five U.S. hostages.

"The timing of this was horrific," said Collins. "It came out of the weekend of 9/11. You're giving money to a state sponsor of terrorism."

Further, attention is not being paid to Afghanistan, where the Taliban rulers are better equipped because of the equipment left behind when the U.S. withdrew troops, said Collins.

"Iran has never left the market of funding international terrorism," he said. "I think that whole Middle East cauldron is still bubbling. But it's not getting the attention."

The one good thing about the deal, though, is "it will bring back to the forefront that Iran is not our friend. Iran is an enemy that we have to take very seriously," said Collins, noting that it is "doing terrorism acts and funding terrorism acts all over the world while we're focused on, very rightly so, a hot war in Ukraine ... we cannot forget this area of the Middle East, and the Biden administration just simply turns a blind eye and then funds it."

