Tags: blaine holt | donald trump | manhattan | stormy daniels | protests | arrested | charges

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Avoid 'Crazy Protests' If Trump Arrested

Blaine Holt appearing on Newsmax
Blaine Holt (Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 20 March 2023 09:18 AM EDT

Supporters of former President Donald Trump shouldn't engage in "crazy protests" if he's arrested on charges through the Manhattan district attorney's office on Tuesday, as he predicted over the weekend, retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Monday. 

"What we're urging at Restore Liberty is calm, peaceful behavior," Holt said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," referring to the super PAC he co-founded. "Don't get out there and get into some crazy protests where somebody could interpret something weird, like on Jan. 6. Let's have a peaceful week in the nation this week."

In a Truth Social post Saturday, Trump said that he expects to be arrested Tuesday, and he called on supporters to "protest, take our nation back" in response.

The charges, which have not been announced, would be in connection to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, according to reports.

Holt acknowledged that Trump has a "very big following in the United States."

"He's proven that time and time again," said Holt, a former deputy U.S. military representative to NATO and Newsmax contributor. "The man can fill up a stadium. He's very strong, and he can handle himself."

Holt's comments follow those from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who on Sunday pushed back on former Trump's call to protest if he's arrested.

"If this was to happen, we want calmness out there," McCarthy, a California Republican, said Sunday during a press conference at the House GOP issues retreat, adding that there should be no "violence or harm."

