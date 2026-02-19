Holt to Newsmax: Look for Trump to Act on Iran After SOTU

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt sketched a window for possible U.S. action against Iran on Thursday on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," saying the "details are set" and the variable now is "timing."

Holt said President Donald Trump is stretching the diplomatic runway "to see and exhaust every possible opportunity" to avoid "some sort of major theater war," even as Tehran "is starting to move ships into the Straits of Hormuz" this week.

"The timing aspect" now revolves around the president's schedule, he said.

"I don't think we'll really see anything until after the State of the Union address is over on Tuesday," Holt said.

He also flagged the tactical advantages of delayed action, saying "night vision goggles will be optimal that following weekend" – a factor he said could lower the risk to American personnel.

Additionally, Holt said Trump is factoring market fallout into his plans for dealing with the Islamic Republic.

"We know that the president also doesn't like to do things when the markets are active," he said, predicting "the oil markets [will] go bananas" right before any major move.

Even so, Holt stressed the U.S. can act immediately if ordered, saying the military is "ready to go right now."

He noted the USS Gerald R. Ford's movement in the region could reduce danger, adding "it would lower the risk to American forces if the Ford got closer" before Trump launched strikes.

The carrier is "ahead of schedule," Holt said, noting it was "sighted off the coast of Morocco early this morning, which means she's now past [the Strait of] Gibraltar and in the [Mediterranean Sea]."

"Give her about 12 hours, and she'll be ready for combat operations," he said, describing how fast U.S. forces can shift to strike posture.

Pressed on Iran's ability to respond, Holt said "it's not a match for us," but cautioned that Tehran is "dangerous" and "losses are possible."

He warned that Iran's leaders could attempt a last-ditch escalation, describing a "Hail Mary pass" of "2,500 ballistic missiles" aimed not just at Israel but "all the other capitals in the region" to fracture alliances.

Holt framed Trump's patience as strategic, not hesitant, describing the president as trying "to adjudicate something because he wants to save the Abraham Accords."

But, he added, "Iran, unfortunately, has to be dealt with right now."

"This is the ninth inning for the ayatollah and the mullahs, I believe," Holt said.

The regime's internal collapse is accelerating the moment, he said, with a leader who has "turned the guns on his own people" amid "a humanitarian crisis of exponential proportions."

