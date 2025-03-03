WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: blaine holt | donald trump | aid | pause | ukraine | peace | negotiations

Holt to Newsmax: 'Good Move' for Trump to Pause Ukraine Aid

By    |   Monday, 03 March 2025 09:51 PM EST

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt praised on Newsmax President Donald Trump's decision to pause all aid to Ukraine.

"It's a good move," Holt told "Finnerty." "He's got to let them feel what that feels like. It's a far better move than just saying, 'We're out of here, and that's the end of it.'"

Following the announcement, a White House official told the New York Post on Monday that the pause would remain in effect until Ukraine shows good faith toward peace negotiations.

Meanwhile, Holt went on to describe that while Trump was pushing for peace negotiations, Europe "wants to double down on just more money, more weapons" to Ukraine.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas

Monday, 03 March 2025 09:51 PM
