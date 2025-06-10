Holt to Newsmax: Restoring Names of Army Bases Is Right

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt commented to Newsmax on President Donald Trump's decision to change the names of seven Army bases back to their former monikers honoring Confederate generals.

Speaking to "Finnerty" on Tuesday, Holt said: "If you erase your history, you're on your way to Marxism. Don't erase your history. Learn from your history."

Trump told attendees at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, at a celebration of the Army's 250th anniversary that "we are also going to be restoring the names to Fort Pickett, Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, Fort Rucker, Fort Polk, and Fort A.P. Hill, and Fort Robert E. Lee."

Holt added: "Look, we were a nation torn apart. And this is not praise of Confederate soldiers. This is praise of American military tradition, and the horrible war that we Americans all overcame so we could aspire to the values that we hold dear in our Constitution to this day," values that "we still haven't yet met."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com