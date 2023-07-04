Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Cocaine Ought to Perk WH into Transparency

The White House should go fully transparent after a bag of cocaine was found in one of its libraries, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax. A Washington, D.C., firefighter confirmed on Sunday evening that the powdery substance was cocaine.

Speaking to "American Agenda" on the Fourth of July holiday, Holt, while referencing the host of controversies already plaguing the Biden administration, jested, "Can you imagine when the story broke with all the stuff going on around the White House and the administration, when Karine Jean-Pierre turned on her TV and saw this story break?

"I'm fairly confident the first word she used started with 's' and ended in 't,' and is not something we can say on the air."

"But what I can say," Holt continued, "is this is a perfect opportunity, as bad as this sounds, for the administration to dispel all of this talk about a two-tiered justice system, special treatment for the Bidens, and all of that.

"If they absolutely open up the sun shades, go open kimono, let a full investigation happen, get to the bottom of it, and say, Look here. This is what happened, and this is what we're doing about it."

