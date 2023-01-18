Blaine Holt to Newsmax: China in Second Cultural Revolution

The world is witnessing a second cultural revolution in China, retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Tuesday.

In the past few days it was reported that the China suffered its first decline in population in 60 years and that economic growth fell to near historic lows. Holt told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that "what is being reported is being under-reported by 100 times."

"COVID is not the only reason that China is imploding," he said. "We are witnesses to the second cultural revolution."

Holt said the Chinese regime has "eviscerated business" and that the country has "a housing crisis that goes under-reported every day, which is financially vaporizing China."

Holt said that when adding the COVID-19 problem and the massive number of deaths, "which is so under-reported that it is ridiculous ... China is in real trouble."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!