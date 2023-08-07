Holt to Newsmax: Biden Admin 'Co-opted' By China

The lack of action on Chinese buildup and operations with Russian fleets in the Taiwan Straits is a function of a compromised administration, according to retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt on Newsmax.

"Well, it would follow very well with the co-opted administration that's actually working with them, wouldn't it?" Holt told Monday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"We've been watching these two fleets together, the Russians and the Chinese. They did joint exercises in the Taiwan Straits, they threatened, or were menacing rather, toward Japan, and that they would float over to the Aleutian Islands and then eventually Alaska is not surprising."

This is not the only soft-on-China policy coming from President Joe Biden's administration, Holt told host Carl Higbie.

"We can look at this, but what we really need to look at is the totality of Chinese operations against us right now," he continued. "We need to be more concerned about our perimeter right here in the United States.

"Yes, we've got ships and planes that can deal with some boats. Those are important.

"But what's really important is the thousands, potentially hundreds of thousands of fighting-age Chinese that have come across our southern border that are bedding down here in the United States. The espionage networks that we see every day. The balloons go on and on, and nobody in D.C. has an answer for any of this, and there's no decoupling and there's not because of this really bad financial relationship that we have with China."

China is showing it is more and more becoming a desperate regime, Holt concluded.

"Last thing I'll say is China is at its end," Holt said. "The CCP has its back right against the corner with these disasters, and the floods, the economy. They just released floodwaters on a village and killed thousands of Chinese to save Beijing.

"So why aren't we pressing our advantage? This is the time for decoupling, sanctions that are very tough to deal with, and there's not a whole lot they could do, if we only would."

