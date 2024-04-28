Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Still No Diplomacy, Strategy on Ukraine

Ukraine is being supported monetarily with the aid package that's been approved by Congress, but it's still concerning that there has been no strategy or diplomacy concerning its war with Russia, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Sunday.

"What will that strategy be?" Holt asked on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "What can be achieved? This is not being talked about anywhere, and there's no diplomacy being talked about anywhere."

Some signs are starting to show in Russia that sanctions are starting to grind up its economy, but still, "what will we do with these weapons, the long-range missiles?" asked Holt. "What will we do with Abrams tanks? My understanding is that they're being pulled back from the absolute front of the battlefield. We don't know, because we don't understand what it is."

But again, "we've thrown money at it," Holt said. "We're standing by them, and we're drawing down our own weapons, but we need diplomacy, and we've got to have some strategy."

Holt and a second guest, Brigitte Gabriel, a political strategist and founder of ACT for America, also discussed the protests going on at the nation's college campuses.

Gabriel spoke out about statements made by FBI Director Christopher Wray that the agency is not monitoring the protests, calling that news "shocking."

"Look, I agree 100% with our support for Israel," she said. "Israel provides us with the top intelligence about our enemies within, about the radical Islamic terrorists that Israel is fighting.

"We have the same enemy. And we have seen this very clearly in the last few weeks in America on the streets of America, because the Hamas members and supporters are here in the United States on the streets screaming like we saw in Michigan: 'death to America.'"

She added that the terrorists are "already monitoring" the students who are protesting "because they are very easy to be lured into committing a terrorist attack on American soil."

