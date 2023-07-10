Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Biden Wrong to Say US 'Low' on Ammunition

President Joe Biden was wrong to say the U.S. is low on ammunition, retired Air Force Brig. General Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Monday morning.

In an interview with CNN that aired Sunday, Biden said cluster munitions were being sent to Ukraine as a "transition period" until the U.S. is able to produce more 155 mm artillery because right now "we're low on it."

"The most alarming thing is that the president mentioned, well we're out of ammunition. Well, that's not true," Holt said on "Wake Up America." "So, let’s reassure America that we have our wartime stocks.

"But Congress should be looking into this because that's not an admission you make in front of an enemy who’s coming after you. And right now, we've got several adversaries around the world who are going to be very interested in what our wartime stocks are. So maybe it’s something we shouldn’t be so public about."

Holt added that cluster bombs, which contain multiple explosive submunitions, are a sensitive topic in Europe.

"Many NATO states are going to be vehemently opposed to cluster bombs," he told co-hosts Rob Finnerty and Alison Maloni. "This is a very sensitive point, has been for decades in Europe.

"They’re brazenly against this type of armament. And if they’re used on this particular battlefield where there’s millions of mines, in a practical sense you could make the argument that, well, is this really going to move the needle? What I would like to prefer to know is what are these supposed to achieve?"

Holt was asked about Russia attacking the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with cruise missiles late last week.

"There’s a lot of tactical reasons for them to go into Lviv," Holt said. "They hit part of a military school. They have been very vocal about actively wanting to target mercenaries from the U.K. and Russia that are involved in this fight and apparently there were some there.

"The other part is, the British Challenger 2 tanks are in and around this area and they’re looking for those as well, and they are actively trying to hit whatever munitions the West is bringing into that country, and unfortunately they are having some success there.

"Russia could turn on an offensive at anytime as well, so we have to watch that very carefully."

