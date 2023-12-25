Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Biden Admin Failing Israel

Retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden’s administration has supported Israel "in words" but not in action since the start of the country's war with Hamas in October.

When asked about the United Nations Security Council's vote for a cease-fire in Israel, Holt said on "Wake Up America" that "we haven’t yet" seen the Biden administration stand firmly with the country.

He added that Biden has supported Israel "in name only, in words, only [that] they'll abstain [from] a vote here or veto a vote there. They'll say we stand with Israel and at the same time publicly excoriate Israeli decisions and their presumptive that the Hamas Ministry of Health has the casualty count correct and that ... in their terms, Israel was involved in potential indiscriminate killing."

Holt continued: "Nothing could be further from the truth. And what it does is, it fuels this information war against the IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] at a time when the world is really coalescing around this information war against the IDF, and what it's going to do is drag us into a much bigger regional war. Because this is going to escalate, not de-escalate."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com