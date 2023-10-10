Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Concerned Iran Starting 'Multistage Attack'

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Tuesday that he fears Hamas' attack on Israel over the weekend is only the beginning of a much larger terror campaign directed by Iran.

"I'm relieved not to have a clearance that way I can speak clearly about this," Holt said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren." "I would assume, and I would be shocked to learn if we did not have a clear understanding about where the funding, the support, and the genesis of this comes from."

"My analysis – and I'll reserve a final until we know for sure – but my analysis leads to Iran, and what I'm concerned about is Iran is really starting a multistage attack," he continued. "We've got to watch Hezbollah very carefully. We've got to watch the Syrians, who have now activated and put their brigades on alert. This could be the start of something much, much bigger, and I know the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] takes it seriously – they put a blocking force on their northern border."

The Biden administration has pushed back on speculation that its release of $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets last month was funneled to Hamas and used to fund the Saturday attack on Israel. The land, sea and air assault on the Jewish State left approximately 1,100 Israelis dead and more than 2,000 people injured. At least 830 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's retaliatory air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Asked about the specifications of the rockets Hamas rained down on Israel, Holt explained that "there's various sizes of them."

"They are usually about 6 to 10 ft. tall, 6 ft. more common," he said. "Tunneling would be a big source of how they [Hamas] get those. There are underground networks my understanding through Egypt, even though Egypt tries to seal those off. There's waterborne logistics, but my understanding is also, and we've always assumed, that they have their own organic ability to make these things right there where they're at. One of the primary objectives of the IDF, when they do start this land invasion, is to go disrupt or destroy – hopefully destroy – all means of production for the weapons that they make there organically."

Nearly 20 years after leaving, Israel's next move could be a ground incursion into Gaza. It announced a siege on Monday that aims to block even food and fuel from reaching the territory.

