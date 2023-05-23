Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Lawmakers Falling Behind on AI, Encryption

Blaine D. Holt, a retired Air Force brigadier general, told Newsmax that policymakers are falling behind on addressing artificial intelligence and new threats to encryption.

Joining “Carl Higbie FRONTLINE” on Tuesday, the former U.S. deputy military representative to NATO warned that new technologies, like cybernetics and quantum computing, could upend the way we live if unaddressed.

“We’re starting our AI journey wrong,” Holt argued. “We have an open AI company that doesn’t even really disavow the fact that they are putting bias into the AI themselves right now. And these are engineers that don’t know anything about national security, diplomacy, nuclear doctrine, any of it.”

In addition, Holt said that advances in quantum computing capable of removing “all security on all systems” everywhere prove the country needs new laws and regulations.

“We need to know who’s doing this in our name, and we need to understand this code a lot better, and we need to educate our population,” he proclaimed.

The threat of “nascent, blockchain technology” that could spread fake news through AI-generated images and audio is also an imminent threat, according to Holt.

“Honestly, our policymakers, they’re going to have to get their arms around this. But we’re also going to have to get out of this concept of disinformation, misinformation that’s controlled by one side because they’re already setting us up for deep fakes that we’ll the believe.”

“I’m very concerned that as a nation, we’re not ready for this,” the retired brigadier general concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!