Blaine Holt to Newsmax: The 'Spotlight' Is on Afghanistan Withdrawal

Amid retired Army Gen. Mark Milley and former Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie's Tuesday hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax that a "spotlight" can finally be shed on the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Reflecting on the positives to come out of the hearing, Holt tells "American Agenda," that the "spotlights are on the" withdrawal of Kabul, and "that's where they needed to be."

"Accountability will come," he adds, "and it will come to all these who are trying to conveniently rewrite their narratives as we speak."

During the hearing, according to the New York Post, the military leaders told the committee that President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal despite warnings.

