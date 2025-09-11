Gen. Holt to Newsmax: Government Has No 'Right To Keep' 9/11 Secrets

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax that Americans still don't know the full story behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the nation in 2001.

Holt told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Thursday, "Chris, I can tell you more detail about Vietnam than I can tell you about this."

He said after more than two decades, the government is still hiding secrets about how the 9/11 attacks were carried out. "We're 24 years later. What could possibly be a secret worth keeping from the American people?"

Holt claims there are people in government, and outside, who know the reality of how Islamic terrorists were able to hijack commercial airliners and crash them into the World Trade Center in New York. "And the government doesn't get the right to keep secrets from us simply because it would be embarrassed, humiliated, or having members of its government needing to be held to account," he said.

Most importantly, said Holt, is the need for U.S. military service personnel to understand the gravity of the history behind the attack that killed nearly 3,000 people on 9/11. "There's a lot of great questions that everybody's asking, but vets, especially, who left their families, went to war, lost limbs, lost treasure, lost lives."

Holt said the Afghan withdrawal disaster under former President Joe Biden has put the Taliban in an even stronger position now to attack the United States once again. "It was a disaster. And the Taliban are in better shape today than they were on the day the towers dropped," Holt said. "So we have a lot of work to do, but what we have work to do on is transparency in this nation."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com