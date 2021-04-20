Sen. Marsha Blackburn to Newsmax TV: Voter ID Is Not Racist

Sen. Marsha Blackburn R-Tenn. says that requiring a voter ID is not racist.

Appearing on Newsmax TV’s, "Stinchfield," Blackburn said Stacey Abrams and fellow Georgia Democrats keep pushing the narrative that Voter ID is racist, however, "that is not true," she said.

"Look at the places you have to show a photo ID, if you're going to pick up a child at school or go to have lunch with your child or grandchild at school, if you go to get a prescription, if you go to pick up at Major League Baseball tickets or even college sporting event tickets, you have to show an ID.

You also have to show an ID when you go to the library or when you want to go cash a check, she said.

"Showing an ID is something that is really quite commonplace in place in our society," she added, "and I want every legal vote to count and those votes that are cast illegally, I don't want those to count."

Voter ID, she hopes, would lessen the likelihood of cheating.

"Let's not talk about making it easier to cheat or finding ways to circumvent the Constitution and the rule. Let's abide by it," she concluded.

