Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Angry Voters Will Lead to Win for Youngkin

People are angry at the federal government and the Biden administration, and that will lead to a win for Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin in his head-to-head race with Democrat Terry McAuliffe, Sen. Marsha Blackburn predicted on Newsmax Tuesday.

"Terry McAuliffe was counting on northern Virginia to turn out big," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "There are some counties up there [where] the moms are saying, 'Oh no, no, no, no, absolutely not. These are our children. They don't belong to the federal government.'"

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandates are affecting millions, and Blackburn said an all-or-nothing approach to vaccinating Americans is not best for the country.

"What you are seeing is more of these law enforcement unions, elected officials, and organizations are standing up in support of my legislation, Keeping our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act," said Blackburn. "All of these individuals who were deemed essential workers during the pandemic should be exempt from this federal mandate. They figured out how to live with COVID."

Further, vaccine mandates won't defeat COVID-19, said Blackburn, as the disease will remain a factor moving forward.

"You're going to have COVID with us," she said. "You have to figure out how to live with it, just like the flu, just like the common cold, and so many other maladies."

Having the vaccine, though, is "great," said Blackburn, adding that she's happy former President Donald Trump challenged federal agencies and pharmaceutical companies to bring a vaccine to the marketplace.

"Unvaccinated individuals should talk to their doctor and should have a discussion about whether or not they're a candidate for the vaccine," said Blackburn. "It is their choice. It is not Biden's. A testing protocol would be much more effective than a vaccine mandate."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here