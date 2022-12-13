Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Social Media 'Elites' Censoring Conservatives

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Tuesday that the recent internal communications released by Twitter show social media "elites" using their power to silence and censor conservative voices.

"We also realize that when you look at the Twitter files, and the information that has come forward, 96% to 99% of all the political donations that Twitter employees have made go to Democrats," Blackburn said during "Wake Up America" Tuesday. "So, what you see is the elite are using their position and their power to silence conservatives, to censor conservatives.

"This is something that we all felt and, anecdotally, we could go through and say this is what happened at this given time. And now we are seeing that it was intentional and purposeful."

The most recent dump of internal information by new Twitter owner, billionaire Elon Musk, opens the curtain providing insight into why the platform decided to permanently ban then sitting President Donald Trump from the service while allowing other world leaders to publish their opinions unhampered.

According to the New York Post, the latest round of communications released through journalist Bari Weiss, show several of the company's top executives pushing to ban Trump two days after the protest and riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, 2021.

One employee wrote at the time, "We have to do the right thing here and ban this account."

While that seemed to be the prevailing sentiment, others did express concerns, according to the report.

"Don't see the incitement angle here," the Post's report said a second monitor agreed, while policy official Annika Navroli concurred: "I also am not seeing clear or coded incitement in the DJT tweet."

Yet another employee made a pointed rebuttal to the move.

"Maybe because I am from China, [but] I deeply understand how censorship can destroy the public conversation," that employee said in the released internal communications.

Blackburn said that as disturbing as the Twitter revelations are, it may only be a small glimpse into what other social media sites like Facebook, Google, and others may be up to behind the scenes.

"The interesting thing is if it was happening at Twitter with the Silicon Valley elite, you know it was happening at YouTube and Facebook, and Snapchat and TikTok, and all the rest using that to influence elections to prioritize information, to discount other information, and to have their way," Blackburn said. "If you control what people can see, and hear, and say, then you control how they think and how they vote."

