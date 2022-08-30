Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Chinese Aggression Doesn't Stop at Taiwan

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., warned Newsmax viewers on Tuesday that Chinese aggression does not end at a potential invasion of Taiwan but expands across the Indo-Pacific and Asia.

"What they're seeing is weak leadership from [President] Joe Biden," Blackburn said during an appearance on "Spicer & Co." "Because of this, they are choosing to move forward aggressively, not only in Taiwan but also across the entire Indo-Pacific."

"I visited in Fiji, the Solomons, Papua New Guinea — and people are very concerned about Chinese aggression," she continued. "What they do is look to Taiwan, to see how Taiwan is preparing" to defend against China.

Blackburn's comments appear in the backdrop of an escalating crisis in the South China Sea, with the Chinese Communist Party continuing to indicate its intentions to invade Taiwan at any point.

Taiwan's defense ministry reported over the weekend that it had detected 21 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships operating around Taiwan, with officials assuring that no Beijing aircraft crossed into opposing territory, Reuters reported.

A week before, 12 aircraft and five ships were also detected outside the Taiwanese Strait. The Biden administration has consistently condemned the military operations as intentionally dangerous.

"These activities are a significant escalation in China's efforts to change the status quo. They are provocative, irresponsible, and raise the risk of miscalculation," a White House spokesperson stated earlier this month.

"They are also at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is what the world expects," they added.

