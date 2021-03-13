Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax TV: COVID Package a Blue State 'Slush Fund'

The $1.9 trillion COVID package signed into law this past week by President Joe Biden is a "huge $350 billion slush fund" for blue states to reward them for their "bad behavior," Sen. Marsha Blackburn said on Newsmax TV Saturday.

"The COIVD relief bill, as they call it, is 91% for things other than COVID, and 9% of it goes to actually COVID relief," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax TV's "Saturday Agenda."

"What they put in this bill is money for the arts, for humanities, for transportation, money for abortion, money for student loan forgiveness, money for socially disadvantaged farmers," she continued. "They also have put in this bill a 15-week paid vacation for federal employees so they can stay home and keep their children because their children are not in school because the teachers' unions who get all sorts of money in this bill are not going back to the classroom to teach those children," the senator said.

Blackburn also spoke out about continuing school closures over the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing out that she found it interesting that scientists who conducted research for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concerning children in classrooms wrote an article pointing out that the organization misrepresented their findings.

She also blamed the CDC's recommendations that went contrary to the scientists' findings on the influence of the nation's teachers' unions.

"They took the findings to the teachers' union and then the teachers' union said we're not going back to school until our demands are met, so you better change your findings," Blackburn said. "We want the CDC to explain it to use exactly what happened with this research. What was the input of others? They need to explain this because we have heard not only from scientists but from pediatricians, from parents, from school administrators, children desperately need to be in school."

Blackburn on Saturday also addressed the growing crisis at the border, particularly among immigrants who have been photographed arriving while wearing T-shirts saying "Biden let us in."

"Who is giving out those T-shirts?" Blackburn said. "What kind of instructions are they receiving, as they make this journey toward the border. It is of tremendous concern."

She added that she's spoken with naturalized citizens who worked hard and saved their money so they could afford an immigration attorney and get their citizenship, and they are "really upset" because of the surge of people arriving over the border and being allowed to stay.

"They worked for it," said Blackburn. "They earned it, they treasure it, and now you have an administration that is basically saying the border is open and you know, we'll give you benefits, we'll take care of you. We won't send you home. We'll even help break our laws. Think about that ... their actions are encouraging the drug cartels and the trafficking.

The situation "isn't fair to our children, to our grandchildren, to future nations," said Blackburn. "It's not fair to those who are illegally immigrating to the United States."

Former President Donald Trump, she added, had the border under control, but before that happened, "we had people from 143 different nations come across that southern border and try to illegally enter this country."