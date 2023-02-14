Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: It's 'Imperative' Providers Reverse Course on Censorship

Sen. Marsha Blackburn stressed that it was "imperative" satellite providers like DirecTV's parent company AT&T reverse "woke policies" and begin answering to shareholders again.

Joining Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." on Tuesday, the Tennessee Republican argued that platforms need to put their fiduciary duties before diversity, equity, and inclusion [DEI] or environmental, social, and corporate governance [ESG] policies.

"These companies that have bought into woke policies, that have kowtowed to ESG — those are things that the American people are saying, 'Hey, wait a minute, we don't agree with you on this. You have a fiduciary duty to make the best decision,'" Blackburn explained.

"So, I think that some of these companies are beginning to think twice," she continued, adding that it "is imperative" satellite providers "begin to realize that they're going to lose viewers if viewers can't find what they want to see on that particular platform."

Her comments arrive several hours after President Joe Biden's nominee for an open seat on the Federal Trade Commission, Gigi Sohn, told a Senate panel that the agency should probe DirecTV's "deplatforming of Newsmax."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., also confirmed last week that he spoke with AT&T executives, encouraging the standoff to resolve as soon as possible or "I'm pretty confident that they'll be brought before Congress."

The decision from AT&T's DirecTV was handed down on Jan. 24 despite Newsmax being the fourth highest-rated cable news channel, a top 20 channel overall, and watched by 25 million Americans on cable alone.

Although AT&T called it a "cost-cutting measure," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy noted that the provider rejected a licensing fee request far smaller than what is dished out to less-successful liberal news channels.

"This is a blatant act of political discrimination and censorship against Newsmax," Ruddy declared. "The most extreme liberal channels, even with tiny ratings, get fees from AT&T's DirecTV, but Newsmax and OAN [One America News Network] need to be deplatformed."

