Sen. Marsha Blackburn to Newsmax: Dems Border Policies 'Intentional'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Wednesday that the polices brought on by Democrats and President Joe Biden along the southern border are “intentional” in bringing millions of illegal migrants into the country.

“This administration is trying to roll back anything that President Donald Trump put on the books. They have our border wide open,” Blackburn said during “Eric Bolling: The Balance” Wednesday. “That is their border policy. This is all very intentional and moving these illegal immigrants across the country is very intentional. This is their plan.”

According to the United States Customs and Border Protection website, there have been 1,475,131 migrants that have entered the U.S. through Aug. 31, with more than 200,000 coming across the border each month, setting new records.

On Tuesday, the New York Post reported that the Biden Administration was flying planeloads of underage migrants from the border in Texas to Westchester County in suburban New York State.

“The obvious reason why they’re flying these migrants across the country in the dead of night is because they don’t want to reveal the consequences of their open borders policy,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said in a follow up Post article. “So, they’re trying to hide the consequences of that policy in the dark night.”

Blackburn said that some of the flights also went to Chattanooga in her home state of Tennessee.

“What I saw at the border is that they're continuing to push people out. They keep them a few hours to process them, then they're putting them through a specialty TSA clearance at the airport,” she said. They get processed separately without papers, without an ID, and then (they are) put on a commercial flight that the taxpayer is paying for. Now, when they have a large group of kids, they just charter a plane, and fly them directly nonstop to where they're going to move them into the country.”

Blackburn said that there are things Congress should do, including finishing the wall that Trump started, but Biden paused it shortly after taking office in January.

“There are things that could be done about this, and we're working with the border patrol, with our colleagues, and trying to get some of these things back on the books,” she said. “First of all, if the federal government is going to send illegal immigrants to your community. They should be talking to your local and state officials. Border Patrol says, ‘get out there and start building that wall.’ They were so grateful President Trump had done something they had been asking for decades.”

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here