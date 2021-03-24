Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax TV: Biden 'Broke the Border'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that President Joe Biden “broke the border” and is now relying on local law enforcement and communities to “put this together.”

Appearing on “American Agenda” with Arizona Sheriffs Mark Dannels of Cochise County and Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Blackburn decried the flood of illegal immigrants coming across the southern border with Mexico and the accompanying trafficking of drugs, humans and sex.

“It is a crisis,” the 68-year-old Tennessee Republican said describing her weekend trip to the Arizona-Mexican boundary. “This is a crisis of Joe Biden’s making. It is the Biden open border policy. It is the Biden immigration plan. He broke the border, basically.

“And now, he is depending on other people to put this together.”

Customs and Border Protection statistics show 100,000 illegal aliens were caught attempting to enter the United States from Mexico in February, many of them unescorted minors. That was a nearly one-third jump from the previous month and a three-fold increase from the same month last year.

Photos taken of facilities where some of those detained have been housed, disseminated by Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, show people being kept in overcrowded closed quarters in what appears to grossly violate guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

Blackburn, who on Tuesday said local law enforcement has discovered that children are being “rented” to help get adult illegal immigrants across the border before being returned, added to comments Sen. Steve Daines made to Newsmax TV on Tuesday when he said the flood of migrants is allowing a flood of drugs to cross, too.

“A lot of the drugs that are coming there,” Blackburn said referring to Arizona. “The Sinaloa cartel, El Chapo’s cartel, runs the Mexican side of the Arizona border. They are pushing 50% of all the drugs that are coming into this country through Arizona. Think about that. I-8 (Interstate 8) and I-10 (Interstate 10) have become the ‘fentanyl freeway.’

“And these sheriffs are out there, on the front line, protecting their people, from all of this illegal entry. The human trafficking. Sex trafficking. Drug trafficking. And they are seeing it all every day. They’re living it every day.”

Blackburn demanded a return to Trump administration policies, including the requirement that those seeking asylum apply in their own countries, the remain in Mexico policy, the construction of the border wall, and the termination of “catch and release.”

“This needs to be put back in place,” she said. “All of his (policies) need to be put back in place.”

