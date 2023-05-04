Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: We'll See if President in on 'Bribery Scheme'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Congress will await the results of a subpoena for FBI records to determine whether President Joe Biden participated in an alleged criminal scheme.

Her comments came during a Newsmax interview on Thursday's "Wake Up America."

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., Wednesday issued a subpoena demanding that the FBI produce a record that alleges a criminal scheme between Biden, dating back to when he was the vice president, and a foreign national.

Blackburn was asked if the Hunter Biden investigation would play a part in the 2024 elections.

She replied: "You have to look at the fact that the FBI decided to insert themselves in every election cycle since 2016 and now that is catching up with them.

"And on this, they spend all this time trying to say Hunter Biden's laptop was the disinformation and that Joe Biden had nothing to do with Hunter's business dealings despite the fact that we have had evidence to the contrary. And now you've got this subpoena. We will see if he participated in this bribery scheme."

The subpoena was issued following legally protected disclosures to the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee and a whistleblower advocate, a statement posted on the Oversight Committee's webpage said.

Comer said that the information, provided by a whistleblower, "raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national."

