Strickland to Newsmax: 'Don't Abandon the Bride of Christ'

Bishop Joseph Strickland, who was recently removed by the Vatican from the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that his most important piece of advice for Catholics who are considering leaving the church because of the pope's action is "don't abandon the bride of Christ."

"Thank you for that question, Chris, because it's probably the most important thing I need to say," Strickland said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Please, please don't abandon the bride of Christ, that is the Catholic Church. Don't allow the corruptions of human beings – and we're all human beings, we're all sinners – but the church is the mystical body of Christ. Stay with her, grow more holy, grow closer to the sacred heart of Christ. But please, please don't abandon her to the foul sinfulness that is overtaking the world and, sadly, the church as well. Please stay with her."

"If you're concerned and confused and saddened, then seek to grow in holiness, pray the rosary," he continued. "Pray before our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament – Eucharistic adoration – go to Mass and really reverently listen to those readings. It's a living word of God."

Strickland, a strong advocate of traditional Catholic teachings, was removed from his duties in the diocese of Tyler, Texas, by Pope Francis on Saturday after the Vatican's Dicastery for Bishops concluded its formal investigation into the diocese earlier this year.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, Daniel Cardinal DiNardo, said, "As a result of the visitation, the recommendation was made to the Holy Father that the continuation in office of Bishop Strickland was not feasible."

"After months of careful consideration by the Dicastery for Bishops and the Holy Father, the decision was reached that the resignation of Bishop Strickland should be requested," he continued. "Having been presented with that request on November 9, 2023, Bishop Strickland declined to resign from office. Thereafter, on November 11, 2023, the Holy Father removed Bishop Strickland from the Office of Bishop of Tyler."

The bishop's firing sparked immediate outrage among church conservatives and traditionalists.

Strickland said that the Catholic Church needs a "revival of faith" and he believes that "it will come from the laity," or the non-ordained members of the church, instead of the hierarchy.

"I'm one of many bishops in the world and too many of us are asleep at the switch," he said. "We need to stand for Christ. We need to stand for his bride the church. We need to pray, and we need to call forth the laity."

