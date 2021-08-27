Rep. Bishop to Newsmax: Congress Should Be in Session During Afghan Crisis

Congress needs to return to Washington, D.C., to exercise oversight on the Biden administration's management of the pullout from Afghanistan, Rep. Dan Bishop said on Newsmax Friday.

"There are indications of catastrophic ineptitude on the part of the administration managing the entire process, culminating in almost watching in slow motion while brave soldiers were murdered yesterday by terrorist with bombs," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

There are "many questions" about what's going on, said Bishop, noting he tweeted a picture taken two days ago of Marines near the gate at the Kabul airport, commenting that they were looking "very much like sitting ducks."

"The speaker of the House has not called us back in a situation where there can be hearings and we can have briefings and ask questions, not in a way that's constrained or confined by the administration," said Bishop. "It can be confidential; that's perfectly fine. But we need to investigate a whole host of things about how this withdrawal is being conducted."

He said that it is "inexplicable" why the Marines at the Kabul airport were in the place where they were, but "there are about 1,000 other things that are inexplicable."

"Why did we withdraw from Bagram Air Base?" he asked. "Was that to achieve some specific number of troop levels so that they had to withdraw and concentrate in one facility? If so, was that strategic under the circumstances? Did the administration share the names of Americans and Afghan allies who were trying to get out of the country with the Taliban? What in the world was the reason for doing that now?"

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has blamed former President Donald Trump for his administration's agreement with the Taliban as the reason for the crisis now, but Bishop disagreed.

"He's the president," said Bishop. "President Trump's agreement doesn't bind him. He needs to stop making excuses and take on the responsibility."

