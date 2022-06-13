Rep. Cammack: Bipartisan Gun Bill a Slippery Slope Toward Gun Ban

Florida Republican Rep. Kat Cammack asserted on Monday on Newsmax that a bipartisan framework for new gun legislation would be a slippery slope toward ending the Second Amendment.

"The thing that I've learned" as a freshman congresswoman is that "if you give them an inch, they'll take a mile," Cammack said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"This so-called bipartisan effort, coming out of the Senate, is nothing more than an infringement on our Second Amendment today. But tomorrow it is ... [a] move to get rid of the Second Amendment altogether."

According to the New York Post, the framework would encourage states to enact red-flag laws, expand mental health services, conduct a search of juvenile records as part of background checks for those under 21, and increase schools' funding for security and mental health programs.

Cammack said: "When you look at what's in this bill, there's absolutely things that need to be addressed like mental health and school security and safety. But then there's things in there like enhanced background checks. What the hell is enhanced background?"

"I think that's ... government-speak [for] we're going to delay a background check on you, so you can never exercise your Second Amendment right."

"I think," she said, "this is just one step in a very carefully worded, politically correct framework that people are going to say 'does something,' but really it doesn't. It just infringes on our Second Amendment constitutional rights while not addressing the root cause of what is dragging this violence, and that's evil, sick people with mental health issues, and that is what needs to be addressed."

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced he would sign an agreement on the framework. But while the deal does represent a point of significance, it does not guarantee that legislation will be passed, as lawmakers still must hammer out the prospective bill's language in the face of a Congress narrowly controlled by Democrats.

Cammack, who is seeking reelection in Florida's 3rd Congressional District, faces Manuel Asensio and Justin Waters in the state's Aug. 23 GOP primary.

