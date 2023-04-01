Trump Attorney Binnall to Newsmax: Persecution, Not Prosecution

Jesse Binnall, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Saturday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's criminal case against Trump is a "persecution" and not a prosecution.

"This is really an unprecedented series of events in American history. I think what you're going to see from the Trump legal team that is going to defend this case is they're going to come out hard," Binnall said during "America Right Now" Saturday. "They're going to come out calling this case what it is: It's a political prosecution. It's not really even a prosecution; it's just a persecution."

A Manhattan grand jury empaneled by Bragg returned an indictment against Trump on Thursday regarding a $130,000 payment in 2016 to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair the pair had years earlier.

"It's a case that is that paper-thin at best. There is no fact behind it. Their factual case is completely based on the word of Michael Cohen, a known and admitted liar — somebody who's made statements to the Federal Election Commission that fly in the face of the legal theory here," Binnall said. "And I think they're going to rightly call out all the many, many, problems with this case. So we'll see an arraignment on Tuesday. Then we're going to see, I think, some hard litigation."

Binnall said that by trying the case in New York State, it's not likely Trump will get a fair trial — something he believes Bragg is counting on to win the case.

"Bragg's entire strategy here is to try to bring Donald Trump's someplace where Bragg thinks Donald Trump cannot get a fair trial," he said. "That's his entire theory — and the only way Bragg can ever win this. But at the end of the day, I am fully confident that this is going to be shown for the witch hunt that it is, and that Donald Trump will again be vindicated."

Binnall said they have gone after Trump for several years, looking at "every inch of his life," only to come up empty time and time again.

"There's nothing to go after him for, but they kind of are operating under the Stalinist ideology that 'show me the man and I'll give you a crime,' that there's got to be something that they can get Donald Trump for. And there really is nothing. This is just a political persecution."

