Rep. Bill Johnson to Newsmax: Biden Won't Get Votes to Stop Filibuster

President Joe Biden won't likely succeed in his push to overturn the filibuster in a move needed for Democrats' voting legislation to be approved when it comes up for a scheduled vote, Rep. Bill Johnson said on Newsmax.

"I certainly hope that it fails," the Ohio Republican said on "National Report," on Monday. "Under the Constitution, state legislatures are the ones that have the sole authority to manage our federal elections. That's the way our country has worked since its founding. That's the way it should work now."

Democrats have used the filibuster more than 300 times when they were in the Senate minority, Johnson added, so they know how important it is.

"I'm glad that [Democrat] Sens. [Joe] Manchin and [Kyrsten] Sinema see it that way, too," said Johnson.

Meanwhile, Johnson said that Americans are "taking note" that Biden is "focused on the wrong things," and that's leading to his low poll numbers.

"He's failed on his Build Back Better program," said Johnson. "He's pivoted away from that and is now focused on attacking voting rights. In the states that he's attacking voting rights on, it's easier to vote there than it is in his own state."

Further, the prices of gasoline and groceries are climbing and inflation is the highest it's been in 40 years, said Johnson.

"The president of the United States is absolutely focused on the wrong things, and I don't think the American people are going to give him a pass," he continued. "Look at his approval ratings. They're in the tank at 33%."

The congressman added that his constituents in eastern and southeastern Ohio, which is mainly rural, are being hit hard by inflation, as many are seniors who live on fixed incomes.

"These folks cannot afford the skyrocketing prices," he said. "Many people that I represent had to scale back their Christmas expectations, had to forgo the turkey because they couldn't afford to buy one."

But Biden keeps trying to push more cash in the system and "spend money that we don't have," said Johnson. "That's one of the drivers of this inflation. He's stymieing oil and gas production. That's causing the price of oil to go up. When energy prices go up, it takes more money to get products to market and food to the shelves. It affects the gas pump. I mean, he's wrong on so many things."

