Bill Pulte to Newsmax: Powell Has Hurt a Lot of People With Interest Rates

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte told Newsmax on Wednesday that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell "has really hurt a lot of people with these high interest rates," arguing that monetary policy has made homeownership more difficult for Americans.

Appearing on "Ed Henry: The Big Take," Pulte said Powell "should be very tired" because "he's really hurt a lot of people, not just with the gross incompetence but also with these high interest rates."

Pulte emphasized that elevated borrowing costs have been a central obstacle to affordability, adding that Powell "doesn't see the negatives to what he's done with mortgage interest rates and what he's done with interest rates in general."

He expressed support for President Donald Trump's criticism of the Fed, saying, "The president is right," while noting he would not "be holding my breath for a surprise meeting," even though rate cuts "should be done."

Turning to housing policy, Pulte said the administration is pursuing multiple avenues to expand access to homeownership, including allowing "crypto to count towards your mortgage" and enabling "your rent history to count towards qualifying."

He described the initiatives as "things that were never thought of before."

Pulte also pointed to efforts to lower rates through federal action, citing a recent "$200 billion bond purchase in terms of mortgage bonds," and arguing that "he's crushed inflation ... and that's also helped crush these mortgage rates."

While acknowledging ongoing challenges, Pulte said, "We've got a lot of work cut out for us," but added he is "very confident we're going to be able to resuscitate this housing market."

He concluded that leadership changes at the Fed could accelerate progress, saying "a new chair couldn't come soon enough" and expressing confidence policymakers "can ... get these rates materially lower."

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