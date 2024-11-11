Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: Trump Win 'Wipes Out' Liberal Media

Longtime TV host and author Bill O'Reilly told Newsmax on Monday that Americans flocked to independent news for this election cycle because of the dishonesty of corporate media in its reporting of President-elect Donald Trump.

"So because the media, the corporate media, refuses to report the facts, and it flat-out does, all right, I have to. Because there wouldn't be anybody else doing it," O'Reilly said in an appearance on "Finnerty."

O'Reilly, author of "Confronting the Presidents" and host of "No Spin News," told host Rob Finnerty that "people don't trust the corporate media because they're rooting for one side or the other."

"Now, the election of Donald Trump destroys the liberal side of that equation. Absolutely wipes them out because their viewership was expecting [Vice President Kamala] Harris to win," O'Reilly said. "And the reporting on Donald Trump was so dishonest at a such a high level that unless you're a complete loon, you know that. So why would you want to consume more of that? The answer is you wouldn't.

"Where do you go? You go to social media. You go to Newsmax. You go to NewsNation; you go to other places that aren't run by major corporations because the major corporations are telling the journalist pundits what to do. They're telling them what to do," he added. "And Americans, they don't want that. It's a waste of their time."

