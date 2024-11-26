Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: Biden Owns Worst Policy Gaffe Ever

Longtime TV host and best-selling author Bill O'Reilly told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's 2021 executive order striking down President-elect Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy is "the single-worst policy" made by a president in U.S. history.

O'Reilly, author of "Confronting the Presidents" and host of "No Spin News," joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to talk about Trump's successful immigration policies, shunned by Biden, which led to the border "catastrophe" now.

"Trump was successful, his last year in office in 2020, in tamping down migrant caravans and the tremendous infusion of foreign nationals, and to some extent narcotics, into this country because [former Mexico President Andrés Manuel López] Obrador had to put his soldiers on the northern border with us and the southern border with Guatemala," O'Reilly said.

"The moment Biden took over, he threw that 'Remain in Mexico' policy out by executive order and Obrador was more than happy to take his soldiers off the border because, I believe, I can't prove it, that the cartels were pumping a lot of money into the Obrador government, if you know what I mean," O'Reilly told Schmitt. "He couldn't wait to get his army out of there so that the cartels could run wild, and they did for 3 1/2 years. That was the single-worst policy that any president ever in our history has made."

And that policy failure is among the reasons why O'Reilly, in his book, lists Biden as the second-worst president in American history, only behind Civil War architect James Buchanan.

"Biden's the second-worst president because he created problems. It wasn't that he was incompetent, he was, but he actually created this open border," O'Reilly said. "Why? For what reason? Never fixed it, and it's been a catastrophe."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com