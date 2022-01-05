Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: Trump Faces 'Hanging Jury' Over Jan. 6

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are going to try to pin the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol on former President Donald Trump, ignoring evidence to the contrary, conservative pundit Bill O'Reilly told Newsmax.

"This is what's called a hanging jury," O'Reilly told Wednesday's "Eric Bolling: The Balance." "They're not interested in what happened. They want to hang Donald Trump."

The entire narrative of protesters storming the Capitol to support Trump falls flat, O'Reilly told host Eric Bolling, insisting this is just part of a Democrat-spawned story of an alleged insurrection.

"It's obvious to anybody that the left doesn't want any kind of accountability for what they do," O'Reilly said. "Yet they demand that any mistake on the right — and certainly this was a huge mistake, invading the Capitol. And anybody who thinks it wasn't doesn't really understand life, doesn't understand the United States.

"Because when you do something like that, in support of Donald Trump, you hurt Donald Trump. So you're hurting your guy ... you're hurting your cause.

"It's almost inconceivable that a rational person would go: Yeah, I'm going to break into the Capitol, and that's going to help Donald Trump in any way. It hurt him, and it hurt the conservative cause."

O'Reilly, who remains a prominent conservative voice with his "No Spin News" programming at BillOReilly.com, plans to analyze Biden's Thursday speech, which he calls a preemptive strike against Trump's all-but-certain 2024 bid to recapture the White House.

"I know what he's going to do already: He's going to blame Trump for the whole thing because the left fears the rise of Donald Trump," O'Reilly continued. "They don't want him to run for president again. He obviously does want to run and is positioning himself to do that, so they know they can use this occasion to demonize him."

O'Reilly predicts mainstream media will take Biden's word without a challenge.

"So, we'll hear in 48 hours that it's all Trump's fault — 'Trump, Trump, Trump,'" O'Reilly said, noting Trump said on their recent history tour in Florida and Texas that the former president made a Jan. 5 request for 10,000 National Guard to protect the Capitol during the certification of Joe Biden's win.

"He requested, didn't order — because he couldn't, according to Constitution — 10,000 guard to go to Washington to protect the Capitol," O'Reilly said. "We're not going to hear that from President Biden, Vice President Harris, or from the corrupt corporate media. We won't hear any of that.

"But I think people know, they know now, Bolling," O'Reilly concluded. "You're not going to get a fair cut if you watch the network or cable news operations."

