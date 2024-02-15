Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: Dems Don't Have Plan B for Biden

Department of Justice special counsel Robert Hur's report on Joe Biden raised alarms about the president's memory loss, and longtime TV host and best-selling author Bill O'Reilly told Newsmax on Thursday that Democrats don't have a preferred alternative heading into November's election.

"At this point, they don't have a Plan B," O'Reilly told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "It doesn't look like Michelle Obama has any interest in this. If she did, she would be the nominee.

"But from what I'm getting, there's nothing ... that would indicate that this woman wants to run for president. They've got nowhere else to go."

Hur explained in his report issued Feb. 8 after investigating Biden's handling of classified documents that he did not recommend charging Biden, 81, because at trial, "Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.

"Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It could be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his 80s — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness."

O'Reilly said Democrats are in a tough spot. On the other hand, though, the progressive wing of the party likes Biden so much, it might just keep him around.

"Here's something that everybody has to understand," O'Reilly said. "The progressive left that runs the Democratic Party wants Biden. They love Biden because Biden does every single thing they want. They don't care if he's incapacitated. They don't care if he doesn't get out of bed.

"As long as he rubber stamps the progressive agenda, which he does 100% of the time, they're happy with them, and that works to Biden's favor."

