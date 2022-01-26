Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: Trump 'Deals,' Biden 'Delegates'

Bill O'Reilly told Newsmax on Wednesday that the difference between the Trump administration and the Biden administration is former President Donald Trump was a ''deal-maker'' in the White House, whereas President Joe Biden ''delegates'' his authority.

''It's a different style. That's what it's all about,'' O'Reilly said on ''Greg Kelly Reports.'' ''Trump is a deal-maker. That's how he governed. He made deals in every area, and he was the center of the deal. The 'Art of the Deal' Donald Trump.''

''Biden delegates. He's not a deal-maker, Biden. He's a schmoozer. He softens people up, and then he lets other people come in. So, therefore, he's not as engaged. He's not as involved,'' he added.

O'Reilly, the host of ''No Spin News'' on The First, claimed that this trait Trump had was the primary reason why Russian President Vladimir Putin ''didn't really cause a lot of trouble'' under his administration.

''Trump said ... 'I basically did not condemn him, put him on the defensive. I assured him that NATO is not going to do anything toward Russia, and I just calmed him down.' Essentially, that was it, and it worked,'' O'Reilly said.

When asked about who Biden would place on the Supreme Court with the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, O'Reilly dismissed rumors that Vice President Kamala Harris would be the selection and suggested D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson would be nominated.

''She's well thought of,'' O'Reilly said. ''Three Republicans voted to put her on the circuit. They will vote for her again. So, it's a lock.''

