×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bill oreilly | antisemitism | israel | colleges | students | progressive | fascist

O'Reilly to Newsmax: 'Progressive' Antisemitism Nothing New

By    |   Thursday, 26 October 2023 10:49 PM EDT

The antisemitism seen on college campuses and throughout American society as a whole isn't growing, Bill O'Reilly tells Newsmax it's just showing up more because recent events in Israel and Gaza have brought it to the fore.

"I think it's always been there," the conservative pundit said Thursday on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "The progressive movement feels that Israel is a fascist nation. Always has. Has never been a deviation from that. So that's been in play 20 years, and that Israel persecutes the Palestinians and all the other minorities in the Holy Land. That's what the progressives believe."

That's what "indoctrinated" students in college are "spouting," O'Reilly said, when they attend rallies or sign statements claiming Israel is not justified in retaliating against the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed 1,400 people in Israel, including children, and took more than 200 hostages.

"It's based on false history, of course, and a progressive movement, that doesn't give a whit about history," he said. "They're all agenda-driven, and this is: They don't like Israel. So if you do, they're opposed to you."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Jack Gournell | editorial.gournell@newsmax.com

Jack Gournell, a Newsmax general assignment writer and editor, covering news, politics, media, and culture. He has over 35 years of experience in journalism.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The antisemitism seen on college campuses and throughout American society as a whole isn't growing, Bill O'Reilly tells Newsmax- it's just showing up more because recent events in Israel and Gaza have brought it to the fore.
bill oreilly, antisemitism, israel, colleges, students, progressive, fascist, gaza, palestinians
226
2023-49-26
Thursday, 26 October 2023 10:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved