O'Reilly to Newsmax: 'Progressive' Antisemitism Nothing New

The antisemitism seen on college campuses and throughout American society as a whole isn't growing, Bill O'Reilly tells Newsmax — it's just showing up more because recent events in Israel and Gaza have brought it to the fore.

"I think it's always been there," the conservative pundit said Thursday on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "The progressive movement feels that Israel is a fascist nation. Always has. Has never been a deviation from that. So that's been in play 20 years, and that Israel persecutes the Palestinians and all the other minorities in the Holy Land. That's what the progressives believe."

That's what "indoctrinated" students in college are "spouting," O'Reilly said, when they attend rallies or sign statements claiming Israel is not justified in retaliating against the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed 1,400 people in Israel, including children, and took more than 200 hostages.

"It's based on false history, of course, and a progressive movement, that doesn't give a whit about history," he said. "They're all agenda-driven, and this is: They don't like Israel. So if you do, they're opposed to you."

