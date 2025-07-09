Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: Epstein Rumors Boost Ratings

On Monday, the Department of Justice and the FBI announced that the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein had no "client list" and confirmed that he killed himself. The review added to the frustration for those on both sides of the political spectrum that justice might never be served for the young girls who were exploited by Epstein.

On Newsmax on Wednesday, "Finnerty" host Rob Finnerty asked Bill O'Reilly if "the most powerful people on this planet" worked to bury the truth about Epstein.

"I don't waste time on stuff like that, Rob," O'Reilly answered. "I don't have any information indicating that. I do know that in Florida the authorities did not prosecute Epstein correctly. And that's a fact.

"Now, there hasn't been any charges of bribery or anything like that. But Epstein got a very soft touch in Florida when this whole thing broke," O'Reilly said.

The host of "No Spin News" criticized other news outlets that he says have distorted the facts of the case by asserting that the results of Epstein's autopsy were never made public.

"The autopsy was released, and it said clearly that the man committed suicide. That's what it said. So you listen to the reports, they stoked this kind of conspiracy stuff because it's good for ratings. I'm sure there'll be a book that does crazy conspiracy stuff that'll make some money.

"But for me, as a real hardcore, old-school journalist, I don't consider stuff unless there is evidence," O'Reilly said.

