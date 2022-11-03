Bill McGinley to Newsmax: GOP Could Win 30-Seat House Majority

Former White House Cabinet secretary Bill McGinley told Newsmax on Thursday that Republicans could end up with a House majority of "anything from 10- to 30-seat margins" after the midterm elections.

"I think all indications are that Republicans are going to have a great night on Nov. 8 in the House of Representatives," McGinley said on "American Agenda." "If you look at a lot of the predictions, they're going to capture the majority. The question is going to be the margin, and we're seeing anything from 10- to 30-seat margins for their majority."

He added: "When all the ballots are counted on the Senate side, a lot of people are now putting Arizona and Nevada in the Republican column, which means that for Nov. 8 the Republicans could have the majority in the Senate."

McGinley later said that "one of the things we may see on election night [and] in the days afterwards, if there are going to be recounts and really close contests, it may be in districts or states that [President] Joe Biden won by a substantial margin, which is only going to pad the Republican majorities if these polls are in any way accurate."