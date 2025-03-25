Gov. Lee to Newsmax: Trump Administration's Rapid Pace 'Refreshing'

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee told Newsmax on Tuesday that the speed of the Trump administration in implementing its agenda is encouraging because the states might "make real change and break the status quo."

Lee, a Republican, said generations of Americans are accustomed to a "government pace, government rate of bureaucracy, the things that slow everything down."

"We all know that it takes twice as much time to do something in government as it does in the private sector," Lee said on "National Report." "I know that because I worked in the private sector 35 years before I came into the government.

"It's incredibly frustrating with the way government operates. So what we're seeing with President Trump and this administration is real-world-speed decisions that are common sense."

Lee added that "most Americans" are pleased to see a president working to fulfill campaign promises quickly.

"It's refreshing," Lee said. "It's what the people decided in this country when they elected Donald Trump as the president last fall. And I think it's one of the most encouraging moments in our history because people like me, who are leaders in government in states, are saying we might actually get a chance to implement in real-world-time common-sense practices that make real change and break the status quo," he added.

