Rep. Bill Johnson to Newsmax: Biden's Lower Spending Price Still Too High

President Joe Biden has lowered his call for a spending bill price tag of up to $1.9 trillion, but that is still too much to spend, Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax.

"This is not about improving the quality of life for the American people," Johnson told Wednesday's "National Report." "It's not about advancing the American dream. This is about. Social reengineering. It's simply shortening the period of time that these measures would be authorized or funded for."

Biden's compromise package, which could total between $1.75 trillion and $1.9 trillion falls far lower than the $3.5 trillion Democrats have been calling for but were objected by centrist Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., but Johnson said the policies the bill holds will "drive us into ruin."

"You're talking about 80,000 new IRS agents," he said. "You're talking about amnesty for 10 million illegal immigrants. You're talking about taxes on all Americans. You're talking about a 14% or more increase in every American's electricity bill because this is an assault on fossil fuel technology, oil, gas, and coal that provides the baseload for American heating in American homes and for our ability to run our businesses today. This is not about carbon. This is about control."

Biden is holding a town hall meeting this weekend through CNN to discuss his agenda and the spending bill, Johnson said the people he represents in eastern and southeastern Ohio are not buying his plans.

"When you hear the rhetoric coming out of the White House that this is not going to add to the debt, that it's not going to cost anything, that this is a high-class problem, they're not buying it," Johnson added. "Inflation is going to skyrocket and inflation is a tax on every American. I mean, look at what's happening right now. The cost of everything is going up."

In addition to the cost of groceries going up, as well as the price of gas and home fuel, the supply chain problems mean "Christmas being in jeopardy for millions of kids who have been locked down for the last year-and-a-half because of COVID," Johnson said. "It's not a good place to be."

Further, he accused the Biden administration of not having a plan to address the growing problems in the United States.

"This is an assault on the American dream," he said. "It is an assault on the fossil fuel, energy sector, oil, gas, and coal that have lifted more people out of poverty across the world, here in our country, and around the world than any other energy source on the planet. This is wrong, and it's going to hurt America."

