Rep. Bill Johnson to Newsmax: Dems Say They'll Support Me

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Monday, 07 November 2022 12:26 PM EST

Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Monday that Democrats in his district are having "buyer's remorse," and he has heard from many who say they will be voting for him when they head to the polls on Tuesday.

"But I can tell you I'm not surprised that Democrats are enthusiastic about voting in eastern Ohio because I hear it every single day," the Ohio Republican said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They wish it was somebody else [in the White House]; they've got buyer's remorse, and many of them are telling me, ‘Look, I've been a lifelong Democrat, but I'm going to be supporting you.'"

A six-time incumbent, Johnson's district looks a little different this year. According to The Vindicator, the boundaries of the 6th Congressional District were redrawn by the Ohio Redistricting Commission and are only in effect for this election after the Ohio Supreme Court found the map unconstitutional.

The local news outlet reported the 6th District favors Republicans 59.06% to 40.94% for Democrats based on partisan voting trends during the past decade.

"We've got about 375,000 new voters in the new district," Johnson said. "The good news is my media markets have overlapped in those new areas for the last 12 years, so even though people in those areas have not been able to vote for me, they've certainly been able to hear my messaging and know what I stand for, so that's the good news."

When asked about his constituents' concerns, the Buckeye State representative brought up kitchen table issues that have become a familiar refrain this election cycle.

"The biggest issues in my district, and there are many of them, and it's actually hard to find one in particular that stands out, but inflation is a big deal," Johnson said. "I mean, people in my district, even in the more suburban areas of Youngstown, they're having to decide whether to put gas in their car or buy groceries or buy clothes for the kids to go to school."

"But they're also concerned about crime," the congressman continued. "They're concerned about an open and porous border that's letting crime and drugs, like fentanyl, stream across our border and kill our young people with overdoses."

Johnson squares off against Democrat challenger Louis G. Lyras in the 6th Congressional District race.

Monday, 07 November 2022 12:26 PM
