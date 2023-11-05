Rep. Bill Johnson to Newsmax: Biden Will Sign Israel Bill if He's Serious

If President Joe Biden is serious about standing behind Israel he'll agree to sign the House bill that separates $14 billion in funding for its war efforts from his overall $105 billion bill that combines funding for Israel along with Ukraine and other matters, Rep. Bill Johnson said on Newsmax Sunday.

"If everything is a top priority, then that means nothing is a priority," the Ohio Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The aid for Israel, the aid for Ukraine, the border security additional funding the president is asking for, and of course, support for Taiwan are four totally different subjects and I could go into great detail about why they should be separated."

But the "sense of the House" is that Israel is the main priority, and "that's why we passed that $14 billion aid package," Johnson said.

"If the president is really serious about standing strong with our Israeli friends, then he will sign this and demand that [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer move it in the Senate," said Johnson.

Further, Biden's support for a cease-fire in Gaza "shows more weakness from this administration," said Johnson, particularly after the "debacle in Afghanistan" where "the president withdrew and left Americans and our friends and allies behind, [along with] billions of dollars of American technology."

Johnson noted he spent almost 27 years in the U.S. Air Force and knows that 'you don't telegraph to your enemy what you're going to do."

"You certainly do not pull back when you're winning," he said. "The objective here is to eliminate Hamas. This is a decision that the Israelis need to make. The president needs to let Israeli leadership, Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, and Israeli defense and military leaders make this decision about how they're going to fight this war. We need to support Israel to fight it on its own terms."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com