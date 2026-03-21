Sen. Cassidy to Newsmax: SAVE America Act Unlikely to Pass Today

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Saturday on Newsmax that he did not expect the SAVE America Act to pass the Senate that day, acknowledging the Republican-backed election bill remained short of the votes needed to advance.

Cassidy, appearing on "Saturday Agenda," said the measure was effectively stalled even as Republicans kept pressing for it.

"I don't think it passes today," Cassidy said.

His comments came after the Senate voted 51-48 on March 17 to begin debate on the bill, and as Reuters reported March 18, the legislation was a likely failure in the Senate because Democrats opposed it and Republicans lacked the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

The Louisiana Republican, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, said Republicans had tried to answer Democratic objections, including concerns about married women whose identification may not match their current names.

"Now, if a woman changes her name and she goes to vote and her driver's license says Smith and now it's Jones, she can sign an affidavit saying that she has changed her name.

"You don't have to present a new ID with the name of Jones, your married name.

"You just sign the affidavit that you've gotten married," he said.

Cassidy argued those changes showed Republicans had tried to accommodate Democratic concerns while preserving what he described as stronger election safeguards.

Asked whether the bill was essentially flat-lined, Cassidy said, "Well, I suppose you could put it that way.

Yes, but we're still doing compressions," acknowledging that Republicans were still focused on reviving the measure.

The Senate was still debating the legislation this weekend.

On Saturday, senators, during a rare weekend session, also voted down a Republican amendment related to transgender athletes.

At the same time, the broader bill remained pending and without a clear path through the chamber.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

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