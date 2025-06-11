Sen. Cassidy to Newsmax: Fix Broken Higher Education System

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told Newsmax he has a plan to fix America's higher education system.

Cassidy appeared on "Newsline" to discuss new legislation he proposed that he says will clean up the student loan mess left by the Biden administration.

"They couldn't have screwed it up more if they had tried," Cassidy said. "One thing we start off by doing is preventing the forgiveness of student loans, by people who willingly took those on to make more money in the future, and transferring that debt to folks who either paid off their student loans or decided never to go to college. We stopped that. Save a lot of money for the taxpayer to begin with."

Cassidy said his bill also makes higher education more affordable by ending inflationary loan programs.

"There's evidence that schools just increased their tuition ... the student could borrow more, leaving students, sometimes with miserable degrees who couldn't make any extra money … but with a huge amount of student loan debt," Cassidy said.

The bill also makes colleges accountable by making sure programs are offered at a tuition where students can earn enough to pay off their debt.

"We think that will make them lower their rates, save the taxpayer a lot of money," Cassidy said.

