Sen. Cassidy to Newsmax: GOP Committed to Fixing Healthcare

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told Newsmax on Wednesday that millions of Americans could face sharply higher healthcare costs if Congress fails to act before Affordable Care Act subsidies expire at the end of the year.

Cassidy, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, said that while only about 6% of Americans rely on the health exchanges, the GOP is committed to solving the problem.

"But those 6% of Americans are our neighbors. Now, it's about a few million of those for whom this is a real problem. And we got to fix it. And Republicans are committed to fixing it," Cassidy said on "Finnerty."

Cassidy argued that the GOP plan would offer families thousands of dollars annually to help cover premiums and out-of-pocket expenses, contrasting it with what he described as Democrats' willingness to accept yearly deductibles as high as $6,000.

"We are trying to help that family much better than the Democrats are," he said.

Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are pushing for a three-year extension of the "Obamacare" subsidies, which Cassidy said would leave families with unaffordable deductibles because "all the money went to the insurance company."

Asked whether Congress could leave for the holidays without a deal, Cassidy said an agreement is possible only if Democrats prioritize a real remedy over a campaign issue.

"If Democrats want a solution as opposed to an issue to campaign on, we can figure this out," he said.

With the Dec. 31 deadline approaching, both parties remain far apart, leaving uncertainty for the millions who depend on subsidized coverage.

