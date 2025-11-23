Cassidy to Newsmax: Healthcare Plan Will Give Patient Power

President Donald Trump's healthcare vision is driving Republican efforts to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, Sen. Bill Cassidy told Newsmax on Sunday, outlining a plan he says shifts control away from insurance companies and "gives power to the patient."

The Louisiana Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report" that the core of the GOP approach is to redirect money now flowing to insurers and put it directly in the hands of consumers.

"Right now, insurance companies get all the money and they take 20% of that for overhead and profit," he said. "So instead of profit for insurance companies, let's give power to the patient."

He pointed to the cost of Obamacare's extended premium tax credits, saying they would amount to $26 billion this coming year.

"Instead of giving $26 billion to the insurance companies, if we give it to the patient, and we give enough for their premiums that everyone can afford their premiums," he said, Americans would be encouraged to select a cheaper policy with a higher deductible, backed by a health savings account large enough to cover that deductible.

"So overall, the cost of the premium deductible will be lower under a Republican plan," Cassidy said. "And the patient has the power, the power to pay for the healthcare she knows she needs, as opposed to seeking permission from the insurance company."

Cassidy said several Democrats have shown a willingness to discuss an alternative to the current system, particularly one that Trump supports.

"President Trump, he's all on board," the senator said. "By the way, it's not a Republican plan, not a Democratic plan. It's an American plan."

He added that the approach fulfills what former President Barack Obama originally promised.

The Louisiana senator also addressed his recent comments about vaccines, reaffirming that "vaccines are not linked to autism by any credible scientist or doctor."

He urged parents to consult with their physicians and noted that Trump has consistently supported immunizations. "When he had his physical, he got a flu and COVID vaccine," Cassidy said.

"I want America to be healthy," he added. "I don't want a child to die from measles, which can be prevented with a vaccine."

He warned that recent outbreaks show the stakes, noting the deaths of two children in West Texas earlier this year and a pregnant woman who lost her child after exposure to someone who was unvaccinated.

"Vaccines are safe. They don't cause autism," he said. "If you have any questions, discuss it with your doctor."

Cassidy also weighed in on the administration's move to overhaul the Department of Education, saying the system has failed too many students for too long.

"Twenty percent, 40% of children read below basic on reading scores in the fourth grade," he said. "We can do better than that, but we've not been doing better than that."

He praised Trump for pursuing significant change, saying, "We've got to do something different. You've got to break some eggs. This guy will break eggs."

Cassidy emphasized school choice as a key solution, particularly for underserved families.

"Those kids have been trapped in failing schools," he said. "Republicans are committed to giving the parent the power... Let Mama and Daddy make the decision."

