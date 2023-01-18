Biggs, Vance to Newsmax: Mayorkas Must Answer on Migrant Plan

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, appearing together on Newsmax on Wednesday, said they are sending a letter to Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to demand answers about the Biden administration's plans to accept 30,000 migrants a month from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Venezuela.

"The basic thing we're saying, and I'm proud to partner with Congressman Biggs here on this, is they don't have the legal authority, and they need to explain where they think they get the legal authority to effectively, preemptively grant 30,000 new amnesty cases per month from a select number of countries," Vance said on Newsmax's "National Report."

Vance said that produce an additional 360,000 immigrants per year in addition to those who have come into the U.S. under President Joe Biden's border crisis.

"This is the sort of power that's meant to be used on a case-by-case basis," Vance said, but the Biden administration is "blowing it up to grant mass amnesty."

"We'd like to know where they think they get the authority from, and that's an important part of stopping this for good," Vance said. "The number of migrants making their way to the U.S. southern border is record-setting. It's overwhelming for Border Patrol officials."

Biggs, who chairs the House Border Security Caucus, said the letter is being sent to Mayorkas because he implemented policies that "opened up the border."

"When we start talking about over 300,000 people getting parole status last year alone, and that's what they will admit to, there are probably more," Biggs said. "They're using this as a tool to establish and facilitate their catch-and-release program. That's why Sen. Vance and I and all of my our colleagues that have joined us are just pushing so hard against this."

Biggs said the new immigrants will present a problem because it's not known where they will end up and what their intentions are, as they're coming from four countries.

The plan is also "certainly not the right way to curb what's going on at the border," said Vance.

"In fact, it's just going to make it worse," he said. "If you talk to the migrants who are illegally crossing into our country, in the rare instances where the corporate media sticks a microphone in their faces, they will tell you they are coming ot this country illegally because Joe Biden has issued an open invitation.

"That's clear to Central America for the last couple of years. Millions of people have come into this country illegally because of it."

The border situation is causing problems in Ohio, Vance added, because the state is experiencing drug overdose troubles due to the fentanyl that's pouring into the U.S. from the Mexican drug cartels.

"We are simultaneously killing our own people by allowing this border to be wide open," said Vance. "Joe Biden is making it worse, and we're also sending hundreds of millions of dollars to the drug cartels, which is destabilizing our most important neighbor, Mexico, to the south.

"This is bad foreign policy. It's a bad drug policy. It's bad immigration policy, and it needs to stop."

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the Biden administration is tackling a tough issue and won't try to weaponize it for political gain as Republicans have.

Biggs said Jeffries' comments were, in themselves, political.

"You could take different sectors under the 2020 fiscal year, where you might have fewer than 9,000 total encounters and that same sector will have over 350,000 counted encounters last year," said Biggs. "The border is a crisis because of politically motivated policies enacted by Secretary Mayorkas and the Biden administration."

The latest program, said Biggs, with the four nations being specified, is a "defacto amnesty, just as Sen. Vance said. They're going to be given effectively the rights to live as an American citizen, with the exception of voting.

"But that's what's happening, and it will be a draw factor for even more, and it will facilitate the cartels who actually, actively market to get people to come into our country illegally."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!