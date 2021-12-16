Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Revised Spending Bill May Not Pass House

Even if an agreement can be reached on a version of the Build Back Better Act that Sen. Joe Manchin can support, it still won't happen until after the Christmas deadline, Rep. Andy Biggs said on Newsmax Thursday.

And then, once the massive spending bill is approved, it may not be ready to be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.

"It's got to come back to the House because it isn't going to be in the form that it left the House," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Then you have the danger of ticking the 'squad' and the progressives off who don't want to budge because they felt like they got hosed last time."

The Congressional Budget Office's analysis shows that the bill adds $3 trillion to the national debt, meaning that the bill would cost $5 trillion over 10 years, said Biggs.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier this week called the CBO's score "fake" and said she didn't know any Americans who were concerned with raising the debt limit, and Biggs said that "kind of garbage" reflects what's being said around the White House.

"But if you do like I did, I had to tell the town hall with hundreds and hundreds of people last night in my district, they are concerned about the spending of the federal government because they see a direct tie with everything from inflation to how we how we fund our military," said Biggs. "And at the same time, you see they are hiring, for instance, 80,000 IRS agents to come after ordinary Americans.

"They are concerned. They know it's real. They feel the inflation that the Biden team doesn't feel and they are concerned about federal spending."

Biggs also discussed the House vote to approve sending the case of former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Department of Justice over contempt of Congress charges for refusing to testify to the committee investigating the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol.

"This is [because] they want to put [former President Donald] Trump back into the center and because they hate him so much and they want to also then attack people who support him," said Biggs. "They spent their whole time trashing Donald Trump because they have no policies that are working and they need to distract the American people further and take them back to Jan. 6."

The committee, meanwhile, quit being bipartisan when it would not accept all of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's picks for it, said Biggs.

"They don't care about the truth," he said. "They care about a partisan narrative."

Biggs added that he thinks all of the videos taken during the Jan. 6 incidents should be released to the public.

"We'd like to see Nancy Pelosi's communications with everybody from the National Guard, all of those communications because [she] is not going to even be targeted here. She's not going to be brought in, and we'd like to know what she knew and what she did."

