Andy Biggs to Newsmax TV: Pamela Karlan Maricopa Audit Intrusion Unwelcome

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax TV, “the first concern I have is the person that leads the civil rights division that's writing this letter to the Arizona State Senate is Pamela Karlan- and you remember her from testimony during the bogus impeachment where she made fun of Barron Trump, President Trump’s son and went off in a crazed fashion like that it was embarrassing. She never really actually apologized for that. So that's the first thing.”

“We don't need the Department of Justice (DOJ) sticking their nose in there. What we need is a great audit by these auditors and let the chips fall where they may,” he said.

Pamela Karlan, the principal deputy assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in her recent letter to the Arizona State Senate, “We have a concern that Maricopa County election records, which are required by federal law to be retained and preserved, are no longer under the ultimate control of elections officials, are not being adequately safeguarded by contractors, and are at risk of damage or loss,” reported the AZMirror.

Contrary to Karlan’s opinion, Biggs says the audit in under control.

Biggs told “American Agenda” that “this is an independent forensic audit. The state Senate is in charge of it. They are responding to court orders and so that's going on and the Department of Justice has no authority really to be in there and for her to come in and try to stir this up based on some specious news account- seems absolutely beyond the pale right now.”

“I've been there, he added, I've taken a tour of the facility. There's adequate security personnel there. They have teams that are vetted. They're reviewing ballots. They have a lot of the software, the auditors, have requested certain, particular machine routers, and they're not getting that back from the county or from Dominion software, so there's a fight kind of going on there” on that issue.

“It's going to be awhile yet, he continued, but I'm hoping that you know that we get to the bottom of whatever went on, if it’s pristine pure and great, then fine, if there was a problem, let's find out what the problem was.”

“But the bottom line is, we want election integrity, he said, that is the most fundamental institution in a free republic like ours— is the franchise and how is it protected.”

“We want to make sure that what went on was great and perfect as we possibly could make it,” he concluded.

The audit is being overseen by Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based cybersecurity company with reportedly no experience in elections.

