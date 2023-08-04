Reps. Biggs, Grothman to Newsmax: Hearing Spotlights Border Crisis

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., said on Newsmax, Friday the situation on the border has become more dangerous for the U.S.

They are spearheading an immigration field hearing in Arizona next week.

Biggs said on Newsmax's "National Report" that the hearing will be held in Cochise County, Arizona, and members of Congress will hear from local officials, including the county's sheriff, who will talk about the crimes and high-speed chases that are happening because of the migrant situation.

"Every day, [there are] people coming in, and you've got Americans going down, picking up loads of drugs and people, and they speed through this community," said Biggs. "It's incredibly dangerous."

As a result, there have been accidents, including fatalities, and increased crime, Biggs said.

"Some of the deputies themselves have been confronted with violence on the border from these people coming across," he said. "This is not a port of entry situation. This is a county that's kind of in the remote area of the state, rugged. They're going to talk about how these communities have been infected, right there in southeast Arizona."

Grothman added that there are seven Democrats on the subcommittee hosting the field hearing but "none of them will be showing up."

Without hearing about matters firsthand, he added, "you wouldn't have heard about all these chases ... this is an example of things getting worse and worse ... but it is very disappointing, no Democrats, not even Democrats' staff [are coming]."

Biggs, meanwhile, shot back at Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's complaints after two dead people were found in the section of the Rio Grande where buoys were installed to discourage unlawful crossings.

"This is inhumane and no person should be treated like this," Obrador said Thursday, reported The Caller-Times in Corpus Christi, Texas.

But a spokesman for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Obrador's comments and those from critics in the U.S. were incorrect and that the two migrants did not drown because of the buoys.

"I just got back from Eagle Pass where those buoys are," Biggs told Newsmax. "They're about 1,000 feet long and it's walkable in the river, that section of the river."

He added that he would tell Obrador that he is "facilitating the cartels" and that it's "inhumane" that hundreds of bodies have been found of people entering the U.S. illegally in the past month.

Meanwhile, Grothman pushed back at Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who said recently that the real threat to America is from domestic violent extremism "because of ideologies of hate or false narratives" with the most prominent threat being that of white supremacists.

"It's absurd," Grothman said. "He's trying to rewrite history. He's trying to educate the young people of this country to become anti-American. I have never heard of any white supremacist problem in our country, and at a time when so many people are dying at the southern border, drowning in the Rio Grande, drowning in the Pacific Ocean, and dehydrating in the Arizona desert."

Grothman also noted a "massive increase" in the number of murders in the nation's inner cities, and "to talk about white supremacy is a problem."

"The only reason you would do that is you want the younger generation of Americans to become anti-American or be ashamed to be American, and that is what's going on here," he said.

